Damp and breezy Thursday with showers becoming isolated by afternoon

MIDWEEK SHOWER CHANCES: Our next system brings plentiful showers to the region on Thursday. The morning begins with plenty of scattered shower activity. It’s breezy too, with temperatures beginning in the middle 50s. As the activity lessens through the afternoon, a few thunderstorms are possible. Heavier pockets of rainfall are anticipated through the day. Rainfall amounts close to an inch are possible in locations that manage to see the most of these heavier pockets. Temperatures reach the middle to upper 60s. A few isolated showers are still possible through the night. Low temperatures fall into the middle to upper 50s. Friday is the day we dry out. Aside from an isolated shower during the morning, skies are partly sunny through the afternoon. Temperatures are a little milder too, with readings in the lower 70s.

MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Memorial Day Weekend looks 50/50 so far. Temperatures turn milder with readings in the middle to upper 70s on Saturday. Saturday is partly cloudy and quite nice, but we watch for our next shower and thunderstorm chance on Sunday. Highs are in the middle 70s. The day currently does not look like a washout, with the same holding true for Memorial Day. We will have to watch for a few thunderstorms, however, on Memorial Day. Highs are warm, with readings hovering near the 80 degree mark.

NEXT WEEK: Tuesday brings the chance for a few isolated thunderstorms as the next fast-moving system quickly swings through the region. Temperatures fall back into the 70s. Skies are partly cloudy for Wednesday. Temperatures are in the lower to middle 70s.

Have a great Thursday!