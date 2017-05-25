× DEP to hold public comment period and hearings on Atlantic Sunrise Pipeline Project permit applications

HARRISBURG, Pa.– The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) will open a comment period on May 27, 2017 and hold four public hearings for feedback on the earth disturbance (Chp. 102) and waterway and wetland encroachment (Chp.105) permit applications submitted by Transcontinental Gas Pipe Line Company, LLC for the proposed Atlantic Sunrise Pipeline Project.

The proposed pipeline would run through northeast and central Pennsylvania and would connect natural gas-producing regions in northeastern Pennsylvania to markets in the Mid-Atlantic and southeastern states. The pipeline project is proposed to run through Clinton, Columbia, Lancaster, Lebanon, Luzerne, Lycoming, Northumberland, Schuylkill, Susquehanna and Wyoming counties.

“We want to provide the public, especially those living near the pipeline route, with the opportunity to review permit applications and provide thoughtful, critical, and constructive feedback to aid in our technical review,” said DEP Secretary Patrick McDonnell. “DEP is committed to an open and transparent review process and takes public input very seriously as we review the permit applications.”

A technical review is being conducted by department engineers and biologists to ensure the applications meet applicable statutory and regulatory requirements.

The hearings will focus on the applications submitted for Chapter 105 Water Obstruction and Encroachments and Chapter 102 Erosion and Sediment Control General Permit for Earth Disturbance Associated with Oil and Gas activities. These permits are required for proposed activities located in, along, across or projecting into a watercourse, floodway or body of water, including wetlands and for earth disturbances associated with oil and gas exploration, production, processing or treatment operations or transmission facilities when earth disturbance is five acres or greater.

The hearing details are as follows:

Monday, June 12, 2017 — Tunkhannock Middle School Auditorium, Tunkhannock Middle School, 200 Franklin Avenue, Tunkhannock PA 18657, 6-9pm

Monday, June 12, 2017 — Max Smith Auditorium, Lancaster Farm and Home Center, 1383 Arcadia Rd, Lancaster, PA 17601, 6-9pm

Tuesday, June 13, 2017 — Bloomsburg High School Auditorium, Bloomsburg High School, 1200 Railroad St, Bloomsburg, PA 17815, 6-9pm

Wednesday, June 14, 2017 — Lutz Hall, Lebanon Valley College, 101 College Ave, Annville, PA 17003, 6-9pm

To register for a hearing please contact:

Megan Lehman, North-Central Regional Office, (570) 327-3659, meglehman@pa.gov (Hearing Locations: Lancaster Farm and Home Center, Bloomsburg High School, Lebanon Valley College)

Colleen Connolly, Northeast Regional Office, (570) 826-2035, coconolly@pa.gov (Hearing Location: Tunkhannock Middle School)

The notices for the eight Chapter 105 applications and the one Chapter 102 Notice of Intent (NOI) will be published in the Pennsylvania Bulletin on Saturday, May 27. DEP will accept written comments on the Chapter 105 Water Obstruction and Encroachment permit applications and Chapter 102 NOI through Monday, June 26, 2017.

To enable the public to readily review the revised applications and responses to technical deficiencies the DEP has posted a copy of the application material to its webpage. This information can befound at http://www.dep.pa.gov/Business/ProgramIntegration/Pennsylvania-Pipeline-Portal/Pages/Atlantic-Sunrise.aspx

Comments on the applications and NOI can be emailed or sent via postal mail to the following addresses:

Counties: Lancaster, Lebanon, Northumberland and Columbia

Department of Environmental Protection

North-Central Regional Office

Waterways and Wetlands Program

208 W. 3rd Street, Suite 101



RA-EPWW-NCRO@PA.GOV Williamsport, PA 17701

Counties: Schuylkill, Luzerne, Wyoming and Susquehanna

PA Department of Environmental Protection

Northeast Regional Office

Waterways and Wetlands Program

2 Public Square



RA-EPWW-NERO@PA.GOV Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701

SOURCE: PA DEP