× Derry Twp positive ticket program

The Derry Township Police Department will be starting the second year of the “Positive Ticket Program,” which runs from Memorial Day through Labor Day. During this time period, officers will be handing out positive tickets to adolescents in the community who are observed doing something right. Each ticket comes with a certificate for a small treat at a local establishment.

At the end of the summer season, a handful of random tickets will be drawn as grand-prize winners. These grand-prize winners will be announced at a Board of Supervisors meeting after Labor Day, and the prizes will be handed out at that point.

Derry Township Police would like to acknowledge The Hershey Company, Hershey Entertainment and Resorts, Fuddruckers, Texas Roadhouse and Turkey Hill for their donations to this year’s Positive Ticket Program.

If you would like to make a donation to this program, please contact Officer Andrew Herr at (717)534-2202 or ajherr@derrytownship.org.