× District III Volleyball Semis

YORK COUNTY – Boys volleyball had some great action in the semifinals of AA and AAA. Dallastown had double duty not only hosting the AA bracket but also playing against Central York at Red Lion High School. The top seeds of Central Dauphin, Central York, and Northeastern all advanced, but Manheim Central was upset by York Suburban High School.

The district finals are slated for Friday, with the site and time to be announced.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video