× Extech recalls digital clamp meters due to electrocution hazard

Extech has issued a recall of 1,700 digital clamp meters because of an electrocution hazard. The meters can fail to give an accurate voltage reading, resulting in the operator falsely believing the electrical power is low or off, posing an electrocution hazard.

This recall involves Extech digital clamp meters with model numbers EX650, EX655, MA160, MA61, and MA63. These models are all AC/DC clamp meters, which are electrical testing devices that measure AC/DC voltage, resistance, capacitance, frequency, temperature, continuity, and diode. Serial numbers in the following format are included in the recall: R15XXXXXXX to R17XXXXXXX. Only serial numbers in this range are included in the recall. The “EXTECH” logo and the model number are printed on the front of the unit and the serial number on the back. The digital clamp meters are green and orange.





Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled digital clamp meters and contact Extech for a free replacement meter.

Extech received two reports of clamp meters displaying an incorrect voltage reading. No injuries have been reported.

The clamps were sold at Grainger, Platt Electric Supply stores and industrial and electrical distributors and wholesalers nationwide and online at Amazon.com and other websites from January 2016 through April 2017 for between $110 and $230.

They are manufactured in China.