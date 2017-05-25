× Harrisburg man arrested after assaulting nurse who was attempting to administer medication

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police arrested a man who reportedly assaulted a nurse who was attempting to administer him medication.

Emeka Okereke, 30, is facing aggravated assault charges for the incident.

On May 24 at approximately 5:45 p.m., police were dispatched to the Community General Osteopathic Hospital for a report of a patient that had assaulted a nurse.

Upon arrival, officers made contact with the victim, who said that the she had been grabbed by the neck and pushed into the wall by Okereke while she was attempting to give him medication.

Several staff members who witnessed the assault were able to restrain Okereke and prevent him from causing further injuries.

Okereke was subsequently arrested and transported to Dauphin County Prison in lieu of $35,000 bail.