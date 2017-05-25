Harrisburg man charged with beating up juvenile; stealing his cell phone

PENBROOK, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — At approximately 11:30 a.m., the Penbrook Police responded to the 2300 block of Canby Street for a reported robbery.  A juvenile male was physically assaulted and his cellphone was stolen during the assault.

As a result of the investigation, Jikorey Brantley, 18, of Harrisburg City was charged with Robbery and simple assault.

Police the assault was not a random act.  The victim was targeted due to a prior disagreement.

 