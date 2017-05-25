× Kuwaiti customs seizes pigeon with suspected drugs attached to its back

KUWAIT– Kuwaitis customs seized a homing pigeon that had an unusual package attached to its back.

In the little bag, customs found and seized 178 pills, according to Al Arabyia.

It is unknown what drug the pills were, but it is a noted attempt to smuggle drugs into the country.

The department’s employees were able to track the pigeon that was coming from Iraq and caught it above a building near the customs’ department, Kuwaiti newspaper Al-Rai reported.

Homing pigeons have been used in the pass to carry messages, and have crossed a distance of approximately 100 miles.

After training, men have taught the birds how to deliver messages back and forth more than once a day.