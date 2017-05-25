Lancaster Conservancy’s “Water Week” filled with events and learning chances for everyone

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.--Over 47 percent of Lancaster County's 1,500 miles of streams and rivers are polluted. Moreover, the mighty Susquehanna River separating York and Lancaster counties serves not only as a beautiful view, but as an economic source for the river towns of Columbia, Marietta, Wrightsville and several others.

To raise awareness for conservancy efforts, "Water Week" serves as a reminder of what the waterways have to offer. Filled with special trail and kayak tours, a movie night, even a specially-branded beer and more, "Water Week" is open to everyone and happens from June 3-10.

For more information, visit lancasterwaterweek.org.

For more on the conservancy, visit lancasterconservancy.org.