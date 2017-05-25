× Lancaster woman arrested in connection to April stabbing

LANCASTER, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Police arrested a wanted woman Wednesday after locating her at a home in Lancaster City.

Alyssa Lopez, 21, is facing aggravated assault and criminal conspiracy charges stemming from a stabbing on April 4.

On Wednesday, May 24, shortly after 10 a.m., police went to an address on the 300 block of S. Queen Street in an attempt to locate Lopez.

She was located at the address and taken into custody.

Lopez was arraigned and committed to Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $75,000 bail.