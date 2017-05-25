× Man points gun at woman in road rage incident in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Police are on the lookout for a suspect who threaten a woman with a gun in a road rage incident in the city. It happened on Wednesday, May 24th on Hale Avenue near Berryhill Street. The vicim told police that she with her three daughters were travelling onto Hale Street when she stopped for a vehicle attempting to park.

While she was stopped, a silver minivan pulled up behind her and blew the horn until she continued forward. The van continued to follow her, blowing the horn, passed her and cut her off. A tall thin black male in his 30’s with short black hair wearing a brown zip hoody exited the vehicle, took out a semi-automatic handgun, pointed it at the victim and threatened her. Afterwards, the man fled in the minivan. No one was physically injured.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call Officer E. Henry at email EHenry@cityofhbg.com.

You may also submit a tip through Crime Watch, https://dauphin.crimewatchpa.com/hbgpd/3271/incidents/road-rage-hale-avenue. These tips will remain confidential.