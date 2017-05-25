× Mechanicsburg father faces child abuse charges after abusing his 5 month old daughter

MECHANICSBURG, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa — A Mechanicsburg man is charged after suspected abuse against his 5 month-old daughter stemming form an incident back in February.

According to the affidavit, Kyle Horsman, 24, of Mechanicsburg, was watching his 5 month-old daughter and 2-year-old son on February 10, around 5:00 p.m. While Horsman changed the baby, she seemed less focused and lost consciousness.

Horsman went next door to get a phone and call his mother, then messaged the baby’s mother on Facebook, but did not call 911 says police. Instead Horsman waited for the baby’s mother to get home around 7:30 p.m. to take the baby to Urgent Care.

Head scans done at Urgent Care and Pinnacle Health Hospital showed old and new head injuries on the baby and a mark on her head. According to police, Horsman told police he thinks that the mark was from a toy his 2-year-old threw into the baby’s rocker because he was “acting up all day”

Due to suspected child abuse, the baby was transferred to Penn State Hershey Medical Center, where doctors alerted Cumberland County Children and Youth services.

Doctors from Penn State Hershey Medical Center told CCYS that the baby had head trauma, caused by whiplash or “violent and extreme motion” as well as symptoms of repeated abuse. CCYS alerted police of the suspected abuse on February 22.

Kyle Horsman is charged with Aggravated Assault, Simple Assault, and Endangering the Welfare of Children.

He is currently in Cumberland County Prison on $149,000 bail.