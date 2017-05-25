Mechanicsburg woman behind bars after hitting Upper Allen Police vehicle on Thursday morning

UPPER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa — A Mechanicsburg woman is arrested for DUI after crashing into a police vehicle on Thursday morning.

According to Upper Allen Township Police, Brandi Rothelmel, 32, was driving South on Route 15 near the Turnpike around 2:15 a.m. Thursday morning when she crashed into an Upper Allen Police vehicle. The officer was conducting a routine traffic enforcement at the time.

Both vehicles were have severe damage from the crash, but neither the officer or Rothermel was injured.

Rothermel was showing signs of intoxication after the crash and was found to be under the influence of alcohol. She was arrested for DUI and taken to Cumberland County Prison for processing.

A preliminary hearing will be scheduled for a later date.