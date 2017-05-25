× Newville man charged in fatal pedestrian hit and run in December 2016

NEWVILLE, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. – Pennsylvania State Police charge a 48-year-old Newville man in the December 16, 2016 death of a pedestrian in Upper Mifflin Township. The incident happened at about 7:13 p.m. as the victim, 25-year-old Charles K. Deimler, of Newburg, was walking along the 500 block of Roxbury Road. Deimler was struck by a vehicle travelling southbound on Roxbury. The driver of the vehicle failed to stop.

Police believed the striking vehicle was a mid-1990’s Honda Accord and that it had sustained damage to the front passenger side bumper area and possibly damage to the windshield.

Investigators located the vehicle, a 1997 Honda Accord and identified the driver at the time of the crash as John Sullivan. Sullivan was charged with Accidents Involving Death or Personal Injury, Tampering with or Fabricating Physical Evidence, Duty to Give Information and Render Aid and Immediate Notice of Accident to Police.

Following arraignment Thursday afternoon, Sullivan’s bail was set at $250,000.