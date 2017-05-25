Office Chairs Recalled by Leggett & Platt Office Components due to fall hazard

Leggett & Platt Office Components has issued a recall of about 47,900 office chairs due to a fall hazard. Seat slider bolts and push nuts can disconnect and fall from the chair, which could cause the seat to detach from the chair, posing a fall hazard to consumers. Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled chairs and inspect the seat for looseness or a wobble and contact the firm for a free repair.

Brand Model Name Model Numbers Via Seating Proform Brisbane Genie Riva Act II 1303-62C, 1305-62C, 1503-62C, 1505-62C, 151-62C, 152-62C, 1603-62C, 1605-62C, 1605-MPC, 161-62C, 162-62C, 1703-62C, 1705-62C, 171-62C, 172-62C, 172-MPC, 1PTG-401-62C, 1PTG-402-62C, 1PTG-421-62C, 2R12-62C, 2R22-62C, 2R32-62C, 2V24-62C, 2V34-62C, 3403-62C, 3405-62C, 3603-62C, 3605-62C, 3803-62C, 3805-62C, 401-62C, 402-62C, 404-62C, 405-62C, 408-62C, 409-62C, 421-62C, 425-62C, 4M12-62C, 4M14-62C, 4M22-62C, 4M24-62C, 4M32-62C, 4M34-62C, 4R12-62C, 4R22-62C, 961-62C. The model number, “Via Seating,” and the date of manufacture is located on a white sticker on the underside of the seat mechanism. Hugg Jaguar JA1-21-12-15-12 A white label beneath the seat reads “Hickory Leather Co. Hugg Seating” along with the date (e.g., 09/01/16), “Jaguar Series” and model number JA1. “Syncro w/ St Slide” is also on the label. Lido LI1-21-12-11-12 A white label beneath the seat reads “Hickory Leather Co. Hugg Seating” along with the date (e.g., 09/01/16), “Lido Series” and model number LI1. “Syncro w/ St Slide” is also on the label. Verona VR1-21-12-12-11 A white label beneath the seat reads “Hickory Leather Co. Hugg Seating” along with the date (e.g., 09/01/16), “Verona Series” and model number VR1. “Syncro w/ St Slide” is also on the label. Tigre TI1-21-12-15-15 A white label beneath the seat reads “Hickory Leather Co. Hugg Seating” along with the date (e.g., 09/01/16), “Tigre Series” and model number TI1. “Syncro w/ St Slide” is also on the label. Leon LE1-21-12-11-11 A white label beneath the seat reads “Hickory Leather Co. Hugg Seating” along with the date (e.g., 09/01/16), “Leon Series” and model number LE1. “Syncro w/ St Slide” is also on the label. Opus OP2-31-12-51-11 A white label beneath the seat reads “Hickory Leather Co. Hugg Seating” along with the date (e.g., 09/01/16), “Opus Series” and model number OP2. “Syncro w/ St Slide” is also on the label. Regis RE3-31-12-32-12 A white label beneath the seat reads “Hickory Leather Co. Hugg Seating” along with the date (e.g., 09/01/16), “Regis Series” and model number RE3. “Syncro w/ St Slide” is also on the label. Sitmatic Beta2 053SN, 057SN, 061SN, 063SE, 063SN, 064SE, 064SN, 065SE, 073SE and 073SN A white label on the chair reads “SITMATIC” and lists the serial and model numbers. Hon Nucleus HN1- The model number, “The HON Company,” a barcode and the date of manufacture (e.g., 9/15) is located on a white label attached to the underside of the seat. JSI/Jasper Seating Protocol PT5610, PT5605T, PT5660U, PT5600 PT5615U PT5650U, PT5610T, PT5605U, PT5665T, PT5600T, PT5660, PT5655T, PT5610U, PT5650, PT5665U, PT5600U, PT5660T, PT5655U, PT5615T, PT5650T A white label stapled beneath the seat reads “Protocol Series,” lists the model number and “Syncro tilt w/slider.” Proxy PX800, PX810L, PX810, PX800T, PX800L, PX810T A white label stapled beneath the seat reads “Proxy Series,” has the model number and Syncro tilt w/slider.”

The chairs are sold at Costco, OfficeMax, Office Depot, Staples and other furniture stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com, Costco.com, OfficeDepot.com, Staples.com, Walmart.com and other online stores from July 2015 through February 2017 for between $300 and $3,500.

They are manufactured in China (seat slider mechanism).