× PennDOT offers Memorial Day travel tool to make your commute easier

HARRISBURG, Pa.– With many Pennsylvanians expected to travel for the upcoming Memorial Day holiday, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is encouraging the public to visit the “Historic Holiday Traffic” page at www.511PA.com so they can plan optimal travel times on major roadways across the state this weekend.

The site allows users to see how traffic speeds on the Friday before and day of Memorial Day in 2015 and 2016 compare to traffic conditions during a typical, non-holiday week. Users can choose their region and view an hour-by-hour, color-coded visual of traffic speeds to help them decide the best times to travel during the holiday. 511PA also offers real-time, traffic speed information for thousands of roadway miles throughout Pennsylvania.

“These historic travel maps are one way that we put our data to work for motorists,” PennDOT Secretary Leslie S. Richards said. “Using our 511PA service before traveling is a great way to see planned as well as unexpected traffic issues.”

PennDOT will also remove lane restrictions and suspend construction projects wherever possible through the holiday period. Motorists can see remaining construction projects at www.511PA.com before they travel.

The public can use 511PA to check conditions on nearly 40,000 roadway miles in Pennsylvania. The service is free and available 24 hours a day, and provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 825 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices. Information can also be accessed by calling 5-1-1 or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

SOURCE: PennDOT