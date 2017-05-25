Plenty of clouds and some sunshine Friday, breezy with highs returning to the 70s

DRYING OUT BUT NOT FOR LONG

This evening a shower could still pop up, otherwise, mostly cloudy skies keep temperatures in the 60s. They drop into the 50s overnight. Other than an isolated morning shower, we begin the day with clouds. A brisk northwest breeze ushers in drier air to help break up the clouds later in the day. High temperatures return to the lower 70s. Saturday looks mainly dry with only a slight shower chance. High temperatures are a tad warmer in the middle 70s. it will be the best day of the holiday weekend. Sunday begins dry but mostly cloudy. Showers and a few thunderstorms develop by afternoon as the next system approaches. Temperatures climb to the middle 70s. The Memorial Day Holiday will have plenty of dry hours, however, there is a small chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms. It is warmer near 80 degrees.

If you are headed to the beach, be prepared for chilly water temperatures and a chance of showers and thunderstorms for part of the holiday weekend. Highs slowly warm into the 70s.

NEXT WEEK

We continue with the chance for a few showers and thunderstorms as another system swings in Tuesday. Temperatures manage to reach the upper 70s but fall back to the lower 70s with drier conditions on Wednesday. Thursday continues dry with highs in the 70s.

