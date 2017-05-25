× Police; Woman knocks on door before 4 masked men force their way inside Harrisburg home

HARRISBURG, Pa.–Police are investigating a peculiar home invasion and robbery in Harrisburg.

Officers responded to the 400 block of South 13th Street shortly after midnight for a report of a home invasion and robbery.

The victims told police that an unknown woman knocked on the basement door asking for help and needed to use the phone. When the resident opened the door, four masked men forced their way inside. The men assaulted the victim and demanded money, according to police reports. The group then went throughout the home and demanded money from three other residents.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sergeant Gautsch at (717) 255-3170 or email KGautsch@cityofhbg.com or Detective Iachini at (717) 255-3118 or email RIachini@cityofhbg.com.