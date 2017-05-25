× rabbittransit to have limited transit available on Memorial Day

CENTRAL PA– rabbittransit will not operate any paratransit service, rabbitEXPRESS service or York fixed route service on Monday, May 29, 2017, in observance of the Memorial Day holiday. Service will resume at the regularly scheduled time on Tuesday, May 30, 2017.

Freedom Transit in Gettysburg WILL operate on its normal schedule on Monday, May 29, on Memorial Day.

For more information, please call our Customer Care Center at 717-846-RIDE or 1-800-632-9063 or visit their website here.

SOURCE: rabbittransit