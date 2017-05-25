× Single vehicle crash in Schuylkill County leaves one woman dead on Wednesday night

PINE GROVE TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa — A Pottsville woman is dead after a Wednesday night crash on I-81 in Schuylkill County.

According to State Police in Jonestown, emergency crews were dispatched to I-81 in the area of mile-marker 99.7, around 11:15 p.m. for reports of a single vehicle crash. The vehicle was reported to be weaving across the road and then veered roadway into an embankment and struck a tree.

When crews arrived, the driver Michelle Koudelka, 43 of Pottsville, had to be extricated and was flown to Hersey Medical Center in critical condition. She later succumbed to her injuries while in surgery at Hershey Medical Center.

An investigation is underway into what caused the crash.