× Study ranks Pennsylvania, York among the most affordable Memorial Day Weekend car buying locations

YORK, YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Memorial Day Weekend is one of the most popular car-buying times of the year.

According to Autolist.com, Pennsylvania is the thirteenth most affordable place to buy a car in the nation, with prices $55 below the national average.

Specifically, York is the thirteenth most affordable area to buy a vehicle in Pennsylvania during the holiday weekend.

The study, which draws on pricing data from 81 million vehicles and 4.6 billion unique data points across vehicles of all makes and models nationwide.

In terms of specific vehicles, the study points to the Hyundai Sonata being the most affordable vehicle in York over Memorial Day, with prices $341 below the Pennsylvania average.

According to the study, the top 5 most affordable models in York this coming weekend are:

Hyundai Sonata, $341 below the state average Hyundai Elantra, $108 below the state average Jeep Grand Cherokee, $94 above the state average Jeep Wrangler, $257 above the state average Ford Edge, $320 above the state average

The study also provides the most affordable in-state and national rankings for vehicles and locations, including following top five most affordable vehicles in Pennsylvania: