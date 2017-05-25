Thief caught on camera stealing packages off home porch

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. – Lancaster City Police responded on Wednesday 24 to a residence on the 1st block of Laurel Street. The victim reported that packages had been delivered to the home shortly after 11 a.m. The packages were gone when the victim arrived home.

A surveillance camera in the area captured images of the suspect.

The suspect was described as an unknown Hispanic male in his 20’s-30’s, with a medium build. In the video he appears to have been wearing dark pants, a jacket that was red/blue and he was riding a bike at the time of the theft.

If anyone has any information on this incident or the identity of the suspect, please contact Officer Mazzante at (717) 735-3300 ext. 3121 mazzants@lancasterpolice.com or Lancaster Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-1913, or you can anonymously Text a Tip to Crime Stoppers by using your cell phone.

Text LANCS plus your message to 847411. Callers may remain anonymous and do not have to give their names.