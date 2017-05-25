Will businesses see a boost during Atlantic Sunrise Pipeline construction in Lancaster County?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. -- The Atlantic Sunrise Pipeline project, a contentious topic in Lancaster County, but a project that could bring extra revenue to area businesses while it’s being built.

One business sees opportunity in the project.

You can see the colored markers on the land where the Atlantic Sunrise Pipeline will take shape in Lancaster County; that pipeline could bring revenue to businesses where workers will get gas, stay, eat, and shop, like Ace Hardware in Pequea Township, where an owner expects pipeline workers to pick up gear.

"If they need merchandise or whatever, I have a hardware store, and we sell 50-60 thousand different items that they can buy here, or we can special order for them," said Dennis Herr, owner and president and owner of EM Herr Ace Hardware.

The company believes it will see a boost in sales during construction, certain workers will be in to buy boots, clothes, and construction materials.

"It just depends what they need. It can be anything from nuts and bolts to clothing to the safety vests, ladders, tools, anything," added Herr.

However, in Conestoga Township, where the pipeline is highly debated, the supervisor says it’s hard to anticipate the economic impact at this point.

"Maybe some temporary positives but also, probably, some long term negatives, and maybe some long term positives, but I wouldn't commit to that at this point," said Craig Eshleman, the township's supervisor.

Residents in Conestoga could see a traffic uptick when workers come. We spoke with the owner of the Conestoga Wagon Restaurant who was hesitant to go on camera, as many people in town are against the pipeline. She told Fox 43 that it could get busy sometime in September and be, "full of hard hats."

Dennis Herr knows the pipeline is coming, though, and will take the added revenue.

"It's something I can't really control, and I guess it's progress, but if they were going through my property, I would be concerned too," added Herr.

According to a study sponsored by the Williams Corporation, the company behind the pipeline project, there will be 241 added construction jobs in Lancaster County because of the project and the total value impact of the project is estimated at $75.5 million.