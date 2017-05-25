× Woman charged after 3-year-old girl was found unattended in Carlisle

CARLISLE, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.–A woman was charged earlier this week after a 3-year-old girl she was supposed to be watching was found unattended in a parking lot in Carlisle last month, according to police reports.

Martina Deuberry, 34, is charged with endangering the welfare of children.

Police responded to the 100 block of North Hanover Street on April 26 around 12:30 p.m. for a report of an unattended child. The 3-year-old girl was found barefoot, wearing only pajamas. Police say the child was with officers for about 30 minutes before Deuberry was located during a canvass of the area.

Deuberry is the girlfriend of the child’s father and was napping in her apartment when the child wandered away, according to police reports. Investigators say the girl’s father left the child with Deuberry around 11:30 a.m.

The girl was later turned over to her biological mother.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 5.