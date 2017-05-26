2nd suspect in Ephrata Twp. armed bank robbery arrested

EPHRATA, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.–A second suspect has been arrested in connection with an armed bank robbery in Ephrata Township earlier this month.

Nathan E. Heinzig,36, was arrested Friday morning in Clay Township. He is charged with robbery and conspiracy.

Police were tipped off by alert employee who noticed Heinzig was a passenger in a vehicle at drive-thru window. Officers found the vehicle in the 700 block of West Church Street and arrested Heinzig a short time later at a nearby residence.

The robbery happened at the Santander Bank located along the 200 block of North Reading Road in Ephrata Township on May 18.

Heinzig’s co-conspirator, Matthew J. Burkhart, 27, of Ephrata, was arrested shortly after the robbery, police said. Burkhart is also charged with robbery and conspiracy. He remains in Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $200,000 bail.