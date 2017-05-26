× Bicyclist struck and killed on Harrisburg’s State Street Bridge

HARRISBURG, Pa. — At about 9:30 p.m. Thursday night Harrisburg Police were dispatched to the State Street Bridge for a reported crash with injuries. Dispatch initially indicated the crash to involve a motorcycle. As additional calls were received they reported the crash to involve a bicycle.

Officers arrived on scene and determined it was in fact a bicycle and not a motorcycle involved. They saw a male laying on the center concrete median bleeding heavily. Initial assessment of the bicyclist indicated injuries were life threatening. The bridge was shut down to vehicular traffic on the east and west ends while police continued their investigation.

Police learned from motorists that the bicyclist was traveling east on the State Street Bridge in the left lane weaving back and forth in the travel lane. Other witnesses indicated they could not see the bicycle due to no reflectors, lights, or other safety equipment on the bicycle. One vehicle swerved and was almost struck by a vehicle because they could not see the bicyclist until the last moment. The vehicle behind the vehicle that swerved was unable to avoid the collision and struck Welsh.