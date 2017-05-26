Bicyclist struck and killed on Harrisburg’s State Street Bridge
HARRISBURG, Pa. — At about 9:30 p.m. Thursday night Harrisburg Police were dispatched to the State Street Bridge for a reported crash with injuries. Dispatch initially indicated the crash to involve a motorcycle. As additional calls were received they reported the crash to involve a bicycle.
Officers arrived on scene and determined it was in fact a bicycle and not a motorcycle involved. They saw a male laying on the center concrete median bleeding heavily. Initial assessment of the bicyclist indicated injuries were life threatening. The bridge was shut down to vehicular traffic on the east and west ends while police continued their investigation.
Police learned from motorists that the bicyclist was traveling east on the State Street Bridge in the left lane weaving back and forth in the travel lane. Other witnesses indicated they could not see the bicycle due to no reflectors, lights, or other safety equipment on the bicycle. One vehicle swerved and was almost struck by a vehicle because they could not see the bicyclist until the last moment. The vehicle behind the vehicle that swerved was unable to avoid the collision and struck Welsh.
As a result of the impact, the victim was ejected from his bicycle and landed on the vehicle windshield. He then rolled over off the vehicle and fell on the concrete center median where he found by responding officers. The striking vehicle did stop and waited for police to arrive. The vehicle traveling directly behind the striking vehicle struck the bicycle, where it became lodged under her vehicle.
The bicyclist was transported to Harrisburg Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. While being treated at Harrisburg Hospital, the bicyclist had an odor of alcoholic beverage emanating from his person. Toxicology reports are pending at this time. The driver of the striking vehicle was checked on scene and determined not to be under the influence of any intoxicating substances. The investigation is ongoing at this time.