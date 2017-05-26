× Cash 5 jackpot $325,000 winning ticket sold in Lancaster County

Middletown, PA – A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 ticket worth $325,000 from the Thursday, May 25, drawing was sold at Colonial News, 2600 Columbia Avenue, in Manor Township, Lancaster County.

The ticket matched all five balls drawn, 01-16-21-29-40, to win $325,000, less applicable tax withholding. The retailer earns a $500 selling bonus.

Winners can be identified only after prizes are claimed and tickets validated. Cash 5 winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes.

Anyone holding a jackpot-winning Cash 5 ticket should promptly sign the back of the ticket, call the Lottery at 717-702-8146 and file a claim at the nearest Lottery office.

More than 30,600 other Cash 5 tickets also won prizes in the drawing. Players should check every ticket, every time, and immediately sign winning tickets. Lower-tier prizes may be claimed at a Lottery retailer.

In the 2015-16 fiscal year, in addition to awarding more than $78 million in prizes to winners in Lancaster County, the Pennsylvania Lottery contributed more than $32.9 million to programs serving the county’s older residents.