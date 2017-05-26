Lawn care company cleans up cemetery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CONEWAGO TOWNSHIP, PA. - A veteran owned and operated lawn care and landscaping company in Dover, York County honored those who served in the U.S. Armed Forces in a different way this Memorial Day. Owner Cody Smith and his crew went to Suburban Memorial Gardens on Bull Road in Conewago Township to put flags on all the burial plots there and clean up the cemetery. Smith says this volunteering is what his company is all about.

"It's really awesome to give back," said Cody Smith, owner and operator of Grow 2 Mow Lawn Care. "That's what our company's based on. We also offer huge discounts to active military veterans, firefighters and police."

There's no word on if Grow 2 Mow will make this an annual volunteering event.