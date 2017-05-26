Patient thanks EMS providers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK, Pa. - Officials, and a patient who was saved by EMS providers, met with some workers to thank them for their service. The visit to White Rose Ambulance was part of EMS Week, which ended Friday, May 26th. Cheyann Miller, a patient who received life-saving care from the ambulance company, commended the EMS providers for their hard work as well. She was in a car crash last year, and was trapped under her vehicle. She says she'll be forever grateful for the care the White Rose EMTs provided to her.

"It wasn't really until my accident happened that I became thankful every single day for them," said Cheyann Miller.

Miller is still recovering from that crash.

She's in rehab now, in the hopes of walking again soon.