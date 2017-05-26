Sun, then thunderstorms for Memorial Day Weekend

A SHOWER OR TWO: We may see a few leftover showers for the morning, but by early afternoon our chances remain with increasing sunshine. Pop-up showers will remain possible. Today shapes up to be a pretty nice day, although a bit breezy with highs in the mid 70s.

FINALLY SEEING MORE SUNSHINE: Saturday will be the gem of Memorial Day Weekend, with a slim chance of a thunderstorm being the only thing to watch out for. Highs jump into the mid and upper 70s with partly cloudy skies.

SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS: Our thunderstorm chances increase again during the late afternoon of Sunday and right into Memorial Day. Highs cool a little for Sunday, into the mid 70s, before warming back up into the low 80s for Memorial Day. Winds could be gusty at times with heavy rain possible to finish the holiday weekend with mild morning lows in the low 60s. More thunderstorm chances for Tuesday with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s before we dry out heading towards the middle part of the week.

-Meteorologist Bradon Long