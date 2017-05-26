× Washington state man charged with corruption of Upper Allen Township female minor

UPPER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — On March 28, 2016, Upper Allen Police were notified of sexually explicit materials that were being sent to a minor female in Upper Allen Township through social media.

During their investigation police identified Mark Townsend, 44 as the adult who was contacting the minor. Townsend was in Walla Walla, Washington.

Police obtained an arrest warrant for Townsend who was taken into custody with the assistance of the Walla Walla Police Department last month.

Townsend was extradited to Pennsylvania on Monday, May 22, and is now in Cumberland County Prison under $89,000 bail. He is charged with Obscene and other sexual materials and performances, Corruption of Minors and Unlawful Contact with a Minor.