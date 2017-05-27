A few showers and thunderstorms for Memorial Day

LATE SUNDAY SHOWERS: Cloud cover continues for much of Sunday with highs reaching the mid-70s. Winds stay light out of the southeast at 5-10MPH. A few showers will pop-up throughout Sunday afternoon. Not everyone will see them, but they will be small with only light to moderate rain heading towards Sunday evening.

MEMORIAL DAY: We near the 80-degree mark for Memorial Day with thunderstorm chances starting in the mid-afternoon throughout the early evening. Winds remain mostly light out of the southwest at 2-7MPH under otherwise partly cloudy skies.

CONTINUING RAIN CHANCES: Temperatures cool back into the mid-to-upper 70s to start the work week. A few showers will be possible both Wednesday and Thursday. Very similar to Sunday, these showers will be light in nature with brief downpours of rain likely. Not everyone will see them, but everyone has the same slight chance of seeing them throughout the afternoon. Winds remain light under partly cloudy skies.

Enjoy your weekend!

-Meteorologist Bradon Long