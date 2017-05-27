Annville honors fallen heroes with 26th Annual Memorial Day Parade

ANNVILLE TOWNSHIP, Lebanon County, Pa. — A parade of bands, performers, cars and flags lined the streets in Annville Township, Lebanon County on Saturday for its 26th Annual Memorial Day Parade.

It was all in honor of fallen American military members in the Township.

Military officials say it combines two important aspects of the Memorial Day holiday.

“Well, Memorial Day is certainly a day for celebration, but we also need to take some time out, just to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice,” said General David Wood, Director of Joint Staff at Fort Indiantown Gap.

“Certainly across our nation’s history, we’ve had citizens time and time again go to the sound of the colors, and it’s important that we remember what those soldiers, sailors, and airmen have done for us,” he added.

The grand marshals for this year’s parade, were the members of the Field Cross Ceremony, an annual tradition at the parade.

Some of those members, were Vietnam War veterans.