Artfest free, annual festival brings out major crowds in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- Lots of Memorial Day events happening this holiday weekend - the largest free festival in Harrisburg with something to do for everyone in the family.

40,000 people expected to attend Artsfest this Memorial day Weekend, a tradition that's grown over the years with more than 250 artists and craftsmen.

Food, drink, music, and art - just some of the things you'll find on front street for Artsfest, a major Memorial Day tradition held annually in Riverfront Park in Harrisburg.

"Oh my gosh, we've been coming here, years and years and years," said Nancy Hatfield of Linglestown.

And with more than 250 talented vendors on Front Street, there's something for everybody at the free festival.

"The thing that does bring us out is the bow ties," said Hatfield.

Hatfield came for the bow ties. "Then, before I found the bow ties, I found the hats!" she said.

She left with two, and if you want hats or just skillfully crafted art pieces, you'll find both.

"Well, it's my hometown backyard for me, so it's really nice developing, working with people in the area here," said Tyler Stinson of Carlisle.

Some artists like Stinson are local. He makes giant sculptures with his dad. Others come in from out of town, showing their skills. For this vendor? Maple syrup glazed kettle corn.

"We probably go through 500-600 pounds of popcorn in three days," said Joe Hassinger, the owner of Cowboy Kettle Korn.

Hassinger says he was the first kettle corn cooker, debuting his popcorn at Artfest 18 years ago.

"We were the first ones for, I don't know, how many years, but now, there's enough room for the two of us," he explained.

For this one man band, he's just looking to spread some cheer.

"Everybody loves music, and I do it to pick everybody up," said Wolf Brother John of Hershey.

The talent making it one of the best events in the area, according to Hatfield.

"What you think is art, and what someone else perceives as art, I just think it brings a lot of awareness to all of the great changes that have been going on down here in Harrisburg," added Hatfield.

If you want to get in on the fun, you have until Monday afternoon, Memorial Day, to get to Artfest.