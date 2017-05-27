Community comes together to help build new innovative playground in York County

SPRINGETTSBURY TOWNSHIP, York County, Pa. — Kids in York County will soon have a new place to run, swing, and climb.

A team of volunteers from around the community came together today to help build Springetts Castle Park in Springettsbury Township.

The new playground includes a 25-foot climbing tower, tunnels, and slides.

Organizers say they hope the park will support physical, and social development for children, and serve as a source of inspiration for surrounding areas.

“Everyone has lent a hand, lent a suggestion, and to bring this together today, it’s really a wonderful feeling,” said Colin Lacey, Director of Parks and Recreation.” It’s across the finish line and I hope we’re setting a trend for other townships and municipalities to replicate.”

The project is expected to be open to the public by the end of August.