Cumberland County building imploded to make room for Sheetz & other businesses

EAST PENNSBORO TOWNSHIP, Cumberland County, Pa.– Crews in Cumberland County carried out feat on Saturday. The building, that was standing at 100-Senate Avenue in East Pennsboro Township, was imploded; falling to the ground in just seconds.

It will make room for a Sheetz convenience store, a fast food restaurant, hotel, and apartments.

“Everybody’s very excited, we’ve gotten a lot of good PR, a lot of positive comments from the community, and it seems like everyone is excited to be able to use these establishments for the local community,” said Mark DiSanto, CEO of Triple Crown.

The new owners of the property expect construction to be complete and the new businesses to open by mid 2018.