Ephrata man charged with attempted homicide of a police officer

EPHRATA BOROUGH, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa — An Ephrata man is in jail after resisting arrest and trying to stab an off-duty police officer on Friday afternoon in Ephrata Borough.

According to Ephrata Borough Police an off-duty officer saw Todd Shane Racine Jr., 23, of Ephrata walk into a home on the first block of North Charles Street in Ephrata Borough on Friday afternoon. Racine had two warrants for his arrest from Ephrata Borough Police and the Lancaster County Sheriffs Office, the off-duty officer notified on-duty police and waited for officers to arrive.

Before police arrived, Racine left the house and the off-duty officer tried to hold detain him until officers arrived. Racine resisted by wrestling the off-duty officer to the ground, trying to stab the officer multiple times and then biting the officer in the arm.

After a brief foot chase, Racine was subdued with a taser and was caught by assisting officers. He admitted to being under the influence of Methamphetamine.

The officer was treated at WellSpan-Ephrata Hospital for a bite to the arm and has since been released.

Todd Racine has been charged with Attempted Homicide of a Police Officer, two counts of Aggravated Assault and Escape.

He was arraigned and committed to Lancaster County Prison on $1 million bail.