× Harrisburg man charged after counterfeit bills end up at Hollywood Casino

EAST HANOVER TOWNSHIP, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa — A Harrisburg man is facing forgery charges after he distributed one-thousand dollars in counterfeit bills.

On May 19th, the State Police Bureau of Gaming was called to the Hollywood Casino in East Hanover Township for ten counterfeit $100 bills in the casino’s morning count. State Police reviewed security footage and saw a woman changing the bills after they would not work in the slot machines.

When Troopers interviewed the woman, she told them she got the bills from Bryant Williams, 27, of Harrisburg. Williams had owed the woman money and paid her one-thousand dollars in counterfeit $100 bills with the same serial number.

Williams is charged with a felony count of forgery and a misdemeanor of theft by deception.