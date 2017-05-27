Legendary rocker Gregg Allman dead at 69
SAVANNAH, Ga.– A legend in the world of rock-n-roll has died.
Gregg Allman, singer and organist for the “Allman Brothers Band,” died at his home in Savannah, Georgia.
The singer had a number of health issues and canceled some tour dates last year as a result. In March, he canceled all scheduled performances for the rest of this year.
Allman suffered from substance abuse for many years. He contracted Hepatitis C and underwent a liver transplant seven years ago.
Allman and his brother Duane founded the legendary “Allman Brothers Band” and recorded classics like “Midnight Rider” and “Rambling Man.”
Gregg Allman was 69-years old.
