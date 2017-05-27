× Legendary rocker Gregg Allman dead at 69

SAVANNAH, Ga.– A legend in the world of rock-n-roll has died.

Gregg Allman, singer and organist for the “Allman Brothers Band,” died at his home in Savannah, Georgia.

The singer had a number of health issues and canceled some tour dates last year as a result. In March, he canceled all scheduled performances for the rest of this year.

Allman suffered from substance abuse for many years. He contracted Hepatitis C and underwent a liver transplant seven years ago.

Allman and his brother Duane founded the legendary “Allman Brothers Band” and recorded classics like “Midnight Rider” and “Rambling Man.”

Gregg Allman was 69-years old.