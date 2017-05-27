Man saves unconscious victim from bottom of Lancaster County motel pool

LEACOCK TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — What was initially reported as a drowning in Lancaster County turns into a memorial day weekend save.

Medics responded to reports of a drowning at the Bird in Hand Family Inn on Old Philadelphia Pike around 7 p.m.

A man says he was near the inn’s pool, when he heard a woman yelling for help. He then jumped in and pulled the woman’s unconscious husband from the bottom of the pool with the help of a bystander.

“I think it’s the willingness to help others when you have the opportunity when you’re in a moment like that, when someone needs help, and you know you can do something for that person,” said Jorge Chirinos, the rescuer.

According to workers at inn, the man was conscious when he was taken by ambulance to the hospital.