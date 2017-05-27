Peyton Walker Foundation hosts event to raise awareness of sudden cardiac arrest

WARRINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A day of family fun Saturday at Roundtop Mountain Resort, was organized to bring attention to an important medical cause.

The event was put together by the Peyton Walker Foundation, founded after the death of the teen with the same name three years ago. Peyton Walker, a Camp Hill native, died at the age of 19, from sudden cardiac arrest. It was later discovered that she had an undetected genetic heart condition.

“As a means to celebrate Peyton, and to honor her, we started the foundation,” said Julie Walker, Peyton’s mother. “Our primary mission is to increase awareness and survival rates for sudden cardiac arrest.”

According to the foundation, many of the underlying heart problems that can cause sudden cardiac arrest can be detected through an EKG test. The foundation offers free heart screenings, in addition to other life-saving medical tools.

“We provide CPR and AED training,” Walker said, “and we also provide free AEDs to the community.”

The foundation says sudden cardiac arrest is the number one killer of student athletes.