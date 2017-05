× Single-vehicle crash shuts down I-81 Southbound in Silver Spring Township

SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa — I-81 Southbound is closed at exit 57 after a single-vehicle crash late Saturday morning.

The crash happened around 11:20 a.m. on Saturday morning. PennDot says the crash is at mile marker 56.9 and cars are being diverted at Exit 57.

No word on any injuries.