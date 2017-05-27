Yorktowne Hotel hosts auction

YORK, Pa. — Out with the old and in with the new at the Yorktowne Hotel. Everything from nightstands to loveseats to appliances were up for auction on Saturday, as part of an effort to clear out the hotel before its $20 million redesign begins.

One lucky bidder hit the jackpot, able to take home a sentimental item.

“I just wanted a piece of my wedding,” said Tommie Johns. “A piece of that past, you know, and something like an auction at the Yorktowne Hotel does not come around very often.”

Johns said when she heard about the event, she went back through her wedding photos and found a mirror she wanted to bring home.

“It was really important to me,” she said.

More than 400 bidders participated in the auction. All of the money will go to the hotel’s renovations.