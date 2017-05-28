Early morning showers to kick off Memorial Day

AM RAIN AND THUNDER: Shower chances start overnight into the early morning hours of Memorial Day. A few heavy downpours will continue into the morning hours with a few rumbles of thunder and gusty winds possible.

VERY NICE AFTERNOON: Rain chances start to drop in the west first around noon, leaving behind a great afternoon and evening with highs reaching the low 80s with a light southeasterly wind. We’ll see more sunshine by the afternoon and early evening, too.

MORE SHOWER CHANCES: A few showers are possible in the afternoon both Tuesday and Wednesday with light southerly winds. Highs reach the upper 70s and low 80s for Tuesday, a bit cooler in the mid-70s for Wednesday. We remain dry finishing the week, staying in the mid-70s.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist Bradon Long