Northeastern Regional Police investigating a shooting at Manchester Borough graduation party

MANCHESTER BOROUGH, YORK COUNTY, Pa — Northeastern Regional Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Sunday morning on Barberry Court in Manchester Borough.

According to Lt. Howard Daniels of the Northeastern Regional Police, three shots rung out around 1:50 a.m. on Sunday morning at a graduation party on Barberry Court. Up to 40 people were at the party when the shots rang out. Party goers scattered and and nobody called police.

When police did arrive on scene, only 5 people were left, and a young man suffering from a gun-shot wound and bruises on his face had already been taken to Memorial Hospital by private vehicle.

He was later transferred to York Hospital where is said to be in good condition after surgery.

No word on if anybody has been arrested at this time.