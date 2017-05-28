Police searching for suspect in shooting at graduation party in York County

MANCHESTER, YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Northeastern Regional Police are searching for the suspect involved in a shooting early Sunday morning on Barberry Court in Manchester.

According to Lt. Howard Daniels of the Northeastern Regional Police Department, two shots were fired around 1:50 a.m., at a home where a graduation party was being held.

Officials say two shots came from outside the house, and went through the siding, striking one person who was inside.

The male victim, Caleb Wilson III, 20, was shot once, and sustained wounds to his face, neck and shoulder. He was taken to Memorial Hospital by a friend before police arrived at the scene.

He was later transferred to York Hospital to undergo emergency surgery and is said to be in good condition.

Police continue to investigate and are seeking information on who may have fired those gunshots. Anyone with information is asked to contact Northeastern Regional Police at 717-266-6195.