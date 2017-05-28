“Rolling Thunder” roars through Washington, DC

WASHINGTON, D.C.– The roar of motorcycle engines echoed through our nation’s capital on Sunday, as Rolling Thunder held its Memorial Day Weekend ride in Washington, D.C.

The “Ride For Freedom” is marking its 30th anniversary this year.

The event is designed to raise awareness of US service members who are still missing in action or are prisoners of war. According to the group, some American POW’s could still be held in Cambodia, Vietnam and Laos.

The Rolling Thunder ride started near the Pentagon and ended at The Vietnam War Memorial.