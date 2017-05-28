× York County state park hooks locals with “Fish for Free Day”

WARRINGTON TOWNSHIP, York County, Pa. — Friends and family enjoyed the outdoors Sunday for Pennsylvania’s “Fish for Free Day” at Gifford Pinchot State Park in York County.

Thanks to the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission, people in the community were able to legally fish without a license and partake in some family fun.

Many Pennsylvania state parks, including Gifford Pinchot State Park, also loaned fishing rods and tackle to new anglers at no charge.

A second “Fish for Free Day” is expected to take place on Tuesday, July 4th.

For more information on the event, you can visit: fishandboat.com