8-year old boy drowns in Susquehanna River

HARRISBURG, Pa.– An 8-year old boy drowned in the Susquehanna River, near City Island, Sunday night.

Harrisburg Police say the boy, who was not a swimmer, entered the water near the miniature golf area on the island, just before 7:30 p.m. The boy went under the water and did not come back up.

Officers from Harrisburg Police, Harrisburg Fire, Capital Police and Lifeteam EMS searched the water for 35-minutes and ultimately found the boy unresponsive. CPR was performed until EMS arrived. The boy was taken to Harrisburg Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No further information is being released at this time.