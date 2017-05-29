× Ephrata man accused of stabbing stepson’s friend

EPHRATA, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.–An Ephrata man is behind bars after police say he stabbed his stepson’s friend on Sunday night.

Joel R. Benjamin, 35, is charged with attempted homicide and aggravated assault.

Officers responded to the 900 block of Opal Street in Ephrata just after 10:30 p.m. on Sunday for a reported stabbing.

The victim, a friend of Benjamin’s stepson, was found on the floor of a bedroom with stab wounds to his face, shoulder, abdomen and back, according to police reports. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Two witnesses told police they saw Benjamin stab the 21-year-old man following an argument. Officers found Benjamin in the bathroom with a serrated-blade knife in the sink. He was arrested and taken to Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $1,000,000 bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 13.